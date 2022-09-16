First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,037 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after buying an additional 103,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of KALU opened at $74.18 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $119.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.78). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -789.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KALU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $29,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $90,088 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.