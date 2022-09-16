First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,534 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $217,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $48.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on B. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

