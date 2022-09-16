First National Bank of Omaha Sells 375 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after acquiring an additional 74,375 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

