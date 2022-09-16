First National Bank of Omaha Sells 4,419 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 144.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE ONTO opened at $67.99 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.95 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.67 and a 200 day moving average of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.