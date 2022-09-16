First National Bank of Omaha Sells 6,512 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in CTS were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in CTS by 119.2% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in CTS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

CTS stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 0.78.

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. CTS had a positive return on equity of 15.32% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.88%.

CTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CTS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut CTS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on CTS to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sidoti raised CTS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on CTS to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

