First National Bank of Omaha Sells 680 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 39.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 64.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

