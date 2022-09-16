First National Bank of Omaha Sells 75 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

First National Bank of Omaha trimmed its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 price objective on the stock.
VMI opened at $275.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.75. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $289.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.
Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 21.83%.
Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.
