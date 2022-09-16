First National Bank of Omaha Sells 77,430 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

First National Bank of Omaha reduced its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,430 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Equitable

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $794,614.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $794,614.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,610.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,922,675.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,465. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

EQH stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $37.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

