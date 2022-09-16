First National Bank of Omaha Sells 8,364 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,364 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 342.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $172,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus & Millichap

In other Marcus & Millichap news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

MMI stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.33.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

