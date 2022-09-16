First National Bank of Omaha Sells 9,454 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVNS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Further Reading

