First National Bank of Omaha Trims Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,303 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

