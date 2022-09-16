First National Bank of Omaha Trims Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Diodes were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,414,000 after acquiring an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,578,000 after buying an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,760,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,187,000 after buying an additional 390,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,170,000 after buying an additional 27,495 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diodes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes Price Performance

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $249,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,459.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $500.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.