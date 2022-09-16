First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in First Solar were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP grew its stake in First Solar by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP now owns 14,090 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in First Solar by 5,709.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,328 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 79,928 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $132.02 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $140.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01 and a beta of 1.37.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $80,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,684.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Solar news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total transaction of $80,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,684.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock worth $4,126,658. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.74.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

