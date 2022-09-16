First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,525 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,810.8% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 372,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,243,000 after acquiring an additional 367,969 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $17,738,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,779,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,068 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd.

