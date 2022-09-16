Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,927,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $156,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,972,000 after acquiring an additional 88,623 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,954,000 after acquiring an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.8 %

FND stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.64. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

