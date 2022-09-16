Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,644.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.68. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41.

Get Flywire alerts:

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.