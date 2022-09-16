Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CFO Michael G. Ellis Sells 10,000 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,644.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Flywire Stock Performance
Shares of FLYW stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.74 and a beta of 1.68. Flywire Co. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $57.41.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Flywire by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter worth $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter worth $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Flywire by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after buying an additional 824,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Flywire by 177.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after buying an additional 675,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
