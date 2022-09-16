Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Lowered by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,101 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,080,385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $7,657,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

