Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 5,734 shares traded.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
