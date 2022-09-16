Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Gap Down to $17.22

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $16.70. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 5,734 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMS. Jefferies Financial Group raised Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.