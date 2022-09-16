Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.5 %

FUSN stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.