Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.5 %
FUSN stock opened at $3.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.89, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $9.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $136.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of -0.04.
Insider Transactions at Fusion Pharmaceuticals
In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,132.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fusion Pharmaceuticals
Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.
