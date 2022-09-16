G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,408,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 651,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,626,000 after buying an additional 33,394 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GIII opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $759.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.42. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Barclays cut their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CL King dropped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

