Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Director Marshall L. Mcrae Sells 3,021 Shares

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.44, for a total transaction of C$76,854.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,519.52.

Marshall L. Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of Gibson Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total transaction of C$62,476.70.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$25.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.43 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GEI. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$25.11.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

