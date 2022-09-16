Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Gilead Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.87. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,230,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,972,000 after acquiring an additional 168,674 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 78,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 709,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,480,000 after acquiring an additional 123,883 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

