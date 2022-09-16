Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Grand City Properties from €20.60 ($21.02) to €16.80 ($17.14) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNNF opened at $10.33 on Thursday. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

