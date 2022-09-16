Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves Sells 2,400 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greif Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Greif stock opened at $65.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $72.79.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.