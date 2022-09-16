Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,912 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $91,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $159.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.05. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.72 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.56 by $1.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 44.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

