Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Ascendiant Capital Markets to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Groupon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $336.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. Groupon’s revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Groupon will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In purchased 171,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $2,648,223.91. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,477,447. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

