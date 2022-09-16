GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Stock Position Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,251 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd grew its position in GSK by 50.4% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 90.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in GSK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after acquiring an additional 750,042 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $31.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. GSK plc has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $46.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

