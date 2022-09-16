Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.17. Haleon shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 58,615 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Haleon Price Performance

About Haleon

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.