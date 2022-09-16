Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $82.47

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $82.47, but opened at $79.93. Hasbro shares last traded at $79.89, with a volume of 535 shares traded.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after purchasing an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hasbro by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,978 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Hasbro by 29.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hasbro by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,544 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in Hasbro by 90.6% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,413,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,196 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

