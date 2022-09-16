Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 37,785 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $188,547.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,002,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,860,199.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $209,760.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 18,900 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $109,620.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 45,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $271,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 25,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $159,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 15,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $92,100.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 40,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $241,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,084 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $134,305.08.

On Monday, August 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 35,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $231,815.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 10,873 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,045.13.

On Monday, August 15th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,663 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $103,810.49.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

