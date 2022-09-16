Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $17.28. The stock has a market cap of $598.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.23. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $57.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 119,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

