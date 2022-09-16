HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.62.

HealthEquity Stock Up 1.9 %

HQY stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.90. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $73.29.

Insider Activity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in HealthEquity by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,361,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 11,108 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

