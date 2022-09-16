Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUFAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 283.5% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS HUFAF opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.19. Hufvudstaden AB has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $13.22.

HUFAF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hufvudstaden AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Hufvudstaden AB (publ) engages in the ownership, development, and management of commercial properties in Stockholm and Gothenburg, Sweden. The company operates through three segments, Property Management, NK Retail, and Other Operations. It offers office and retail properties, residential properties, restaurants, department stores, parking facilities, and shopping centers.

