Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,909 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Humana were worth $144,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.39.

Humana Stock Up 8.4 %

HUM stock opened at $497.24 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $504.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.34.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

