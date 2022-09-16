IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $30.00. IES shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

IES Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $586.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get IES alerts:

Insider Activity at IES

In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IES Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IES by 253.2% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 59,246 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in IES in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in IES by 6.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in IES in the first quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.