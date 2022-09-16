IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $29.20

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.20, but opened at $30.00. IES shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.
IES Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $586.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average of $33.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Insider Activity at IES
In related news, COO Matthew J. Simmes purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,892.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 58.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IES Company Profile
IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.
