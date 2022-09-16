Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Given New €21.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from €20.50 ($20.92) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €21.00 ($21.43) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($26.53) to €22.50 ($22.96) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.50 ($23.98) to €25.50 ($26.02) in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.