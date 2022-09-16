InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) PT Lowered to $5.00

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

InnovAge Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. InnovAge has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $693.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.91.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Research analysts predict that InnovAge will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InnovAge

About InnovAge

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in InnovAge by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in InnovAge by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 395,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in InnovAge by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.