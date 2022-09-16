Insider Buying: Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Buys 454 Shares of Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) Director Mike Spanos purchased 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.1 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $214.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $223.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.98. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

