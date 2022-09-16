Insider Buying: First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Buys 4,300 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.28 per share, for a total transaction of $181,804.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 898,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,969,849.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 42.97% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 520.2% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

