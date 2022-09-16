Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $141,075.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,705.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 26,347 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $120,142.32.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 1,965,409 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,002.48.

On Monday, August 29th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72.

On Friday, August 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,419 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.56 per share, for a total transaction of $139,463.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 74,710 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $351,137.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $330,882.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 82,931 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $384,799.84.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 82,516 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $392,776.16.

On Monday, August 15th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 60,084 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $288,403.20.

On Friday, August 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 23,986 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $115,372.66.

Franklin Resources Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $38.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.21.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 31.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 150,994 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,246 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

