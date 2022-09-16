Insider Buying: Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Buys 735,585 Shares of Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) insider David Banks bought 735,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,711.70 ($17,776.34).

Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance

Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.

Get Haydale Graphene Industries alerts:

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers composites; elastomers; graphene and silver-based complex fluids for radio frequency identification market; piezo resistive nanomaterial enhanced inks graphene-based sensor systems; flexible electronics; and test strips for self-diagnostic biomedical sensor device.

Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.