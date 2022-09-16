Insider Buying: Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD) Insider Buys 735,585 Shares of Stock

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) insider David Banks bought 735,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £14,711.70 ($17,776.34).
Haydale Graphene Industries Price Performance
Shares of Haydale Graphene Industries stock opened at GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Friday. Haydale Graphene Industries plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile
