Insider Buying: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) President Acquires 36,000 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) President David S. Kallery bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 218,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Inspirato Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISPO opened at $2.73 on Friday. Inspirato Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $52.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISPO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Inspirato in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “inline” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Inspirato from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspirato in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inspirato from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Inspirato from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inspirato currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.
About Inspirato
Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation options. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 425 private luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers; and accommodations at approximately 420 luxury hotel and resort partners worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspirato (ISPO)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.