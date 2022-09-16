Insider Buying: Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 3.8 %

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 2.17. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a twelve month low of $19.80 and a twelve month high of $47.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 472.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 84,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

