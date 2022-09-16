Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells 11,237 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 11,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $660,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,445.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.99 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 0.70.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AAON had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on AAON to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

