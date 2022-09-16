Insider Selling: Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insider Sells 27,500 Shares of Stock

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Louis Fred Stephan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06.

Amcor Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.79 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after buying an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth about $46,418,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth about $43,602,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

