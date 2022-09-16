Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total value of $2,045,600.00.

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $116.94 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.18 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 316.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

