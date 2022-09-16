Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells 2,994 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $88,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,137,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $28.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $747.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 90.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CSTL shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.86.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

