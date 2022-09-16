Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Sells 47,705 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %
NASDAQ CERE opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16.
Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
