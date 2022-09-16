Insider Selling: Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Director Sells 47,705 Shares of Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) Director Deval L. Patrick sold 47,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,468,359.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CERE opened at $29.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.67. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.86 and a 12-month high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

