Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) CTO Sells 38,960 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) CTO Jonathan Go sold 38,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $106,750.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,106.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

iCAD Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $2.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.75. iCAD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on iCAD from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BTIG Research cut their price target on iCAD to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on iCAD from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on iCAD to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in iCAD during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $861,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iCAD by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 198,539 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

