Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 7,990 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$96,838.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,254,916.92.
Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 14th, Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33.
Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
