Insider Selling: Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Sells 7,990 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.12, for a total transaction of C$96,838.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,254,916.92.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 14th, Todd Burdick sold 4,254 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.28, for a total transaction of C$47,995.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$12.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.00. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.44 and a 12-month high of C$17.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on PEY shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.57.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

